Polish zoo celebrates birth of endangered marsupial bear cuscus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A highly endangered marsupial known as a bear cuscus has been born in Wroclaw Zoo in Poland.

It’s the fourth to be born there since 2016, when the zoo obtained a pair that had been confiscated from smugglers in their native Indonesia.

The zoo says it’s the only place in the world where the species has been successfully bred in captivity.

The baby, believed to be a male, first left the pouch of its mother, Duzy, in late December, to the great relief of keepers, the zoo said Friday.

Bear cuscuses — which are not bears at all — are reclusive and only a few keepers and no members of the public are allowed near them.

