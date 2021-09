TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -- Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order for the communities of California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas Friday morning.

Boudreaux said the evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56, and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This includes structures, side roads, and attached roads.