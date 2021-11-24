Police pull down eight bodies from trees, bridge in Zacatecas, Mexico

Drug cartels had previously hung another nine bodies of rivals under bridge in state disputed by Jalisco, Sinaloa cartels

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in the state of Zacatecas have pulled down eight bodies hanging from trees and a bridge in rural communities near Fresnillo, where a drug cartel war has been raging for the past two years.

The first three bodies were found hanging from a bridge in the town of San Jose early Tuesday morning, the state police said in a tweet.

De acuerdo con información preliminar y a reserva de que la @FiscaliaZac, confirme avance en la recolección de indicios, en un puente vehicular, en la comunidad de San José de Lourdes, fueron localizados, suspendidos, los cuerpos sin vida de tres personas. — @ssp_zac (@SSP_Zac) November 23, 2021

Later, three bodies were pulled down from trees in Montemaria and two more near a road on the way to San Gabriel, Milenio reported.

Just last week, Associated Press reported the finding of nine bodies hanging from an overpass near Ciudad Cuauhtemoc, Zacatecas, some 60 miles southeast of Fresnillo.

The state in North-Central Mexico possesses a network of highways leading practically to every corner of the U.S.-Mexico border. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa cartel are openly fighting for control of those transit points, AP reported.