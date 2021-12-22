Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of 7 Minnesota people

Two friends of seven people whose bodies were found in a Moorhead, Minn., home comfort each other next to seven wreaths that were left outside the residence on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Police say four adults and three children died but they have not released the cause of their deaths. Relatives say they still have more questions than answers about what happened. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma.”

Police say all seven victims, including three minors, lived at the residence in south Moorhead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul conducted the autopsies but did not determine a cause of death.

Police say blood samples from the victims have been sent to a lab for further examination. The victims were found just before 8 p.m.

Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check. Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota.