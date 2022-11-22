CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the suspect behind a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia, is dead, and multiple victims are dead or injured.

It’s still unclear just how many people were killed or hurt in the shooting, but police say there were multiple of both found inside the building, where the shooting occurred. A greeter on duty at the time told WAVY the shooting started in the back of the store. One person was also found deceased outside the front entrance.

The call reporting the shooting came in at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday, when the Supercenter was still open to the public. Night shift workers had just recently checked in.

Chesapeake PD spokesperson Leo Kosinski did not have many updates in a briefing around 12:40 a.m. but said previously that police believe “less than 10” people had died. He says the injured were rushed to multiple area hospitals.

A spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area’s top trauma center, confirmed five patients were being treated there.

The latest from Chesapeake police on the mass shooting at the Sam’s Circle Walmart @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/6Bv8vNg7xw — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 23, 2022

No other updates from police were expected until later Wednesday morning. Police were still going through the building and people were asked to steer clear.

Police have not been able to confirm reports about exactly who the gunman was, but police emphasized that person was dead. Police have not confirmed how the person died and if they were confronted by police.

A massive police response mobilized outside of the store after the shooting began, with FBI agents and Virginia Beach police responding to assist Chesapeake. The ATF in Washington tweeted just after midnight that they were also on the way to help in the investigation. Police entered the store after getting the call and continued to find victims for about 30 to 45 minutes, Kosinski said.

WAVY’s crew was being kept away from getting near the store. Police are also urging the public to stay away. If you’re looking for information or for a loved one who works or was at the store, go to the Chesapeake Conference Center.

#UPDATE Just checked in with @ChesapeakePD at the Concention Center. @WAVY_News



– Staging area for family with resources

– Check in at front

– Police will give more info, details and specifics to immediate family

– Physical staging, NO PHONE LINE set up yet

– Chaplain here — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) November 23, 2022

Current and former employees at the Walmart who spoke with WAVY said the store felt like home.

Employees also gathered at the nearby Sam’s Club, where attendance was being taken. A night shift employee who spoke with WAVY’s Brett Hall said “thank goodness I showed up late.”

The mother of an employee said she heard the shots when she was on the phone with her son. He was physically OK after the shooting.

Walmart shared a statement on Wednesday morning, saying: “We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

The @VBPD is currently out assisting @ChesapeakePD with their investigation, questioning all employees who were inside at the time. One woman told me “This place is a family.” @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/oQaLV7KmLy — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) November 23, 2022

WAVY’s Craig Loper spoke to a relative of one of the shooting victims outside of Norfolk General on Wednesday morning. The victim, who has worked at the Chesapeake Walmart for 20 years, called family around 10:18 p.m. and said he’d been shot. She says it’s comforting to know he’s been talking. He had only been clocked in for about 10 minutes when he was shot.

Virginia state Sen. Louise Lucas, who represents that portion of Chesapeake, shared a statement on Tuesday night, saying “I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight. I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”

Multiple other Virginia elected officials shared tweets and other statements early Wednesday morning:

Enough is enough.



Praying for the victims, their families and colleagues, and the Chesapeake community tonight. https://t.co/LSmRMVwCpM — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) November 23, 2022

Sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake. I’ll be monitoring developments closely.



In the meantime, I urge all those in the community to listen to guidance from local law enforcement and stay away from the scene. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 23, 2022

Tragically, our community is suffering from yet another incident of senseless gun violence just as families are gathering for Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. https://t.co/4zQ4YFuPbb — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) November 23, 2022

My heart breaks for the citizens of #Chesapeake and the @ChesapeakePD, where I prosecuted for four years and where my father practiced neurosurgery for over 30 years. I pray for the victims, for their families, and for peace. https://t.co/Ljstu0ZDXj — Ramin Fatehi (@fatehinorfolk) November 23, 2022

This is a breaking article and will be updated.