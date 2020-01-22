Police investigate shooting at a Las Vegas mall; 3 people injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a Las Vegas mall that has left three people injured.

The incident took place at the Fashion Show Mall, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police, a group of juveniles got into an argument Tuesday evening and, when the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

A witness 8 News NOW spoke with said she saw two people with gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man.

Per Police sources: Those involved are believed to be juveniles. This all started as a fight. One of the juveniles reportedly started to shoot into a crowd. pic.twitter.com/VZEaVj6LRf — Shakala Alvaranga (@SMAlvaranga) January 22, 2020

No arrests have been announced at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.