Police investigate shooting at a Las Vegas mall; 3 people injured

by: Nikki Bowers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a Las Vegas mall that has left three people injured.

The incident took place at the Fashion Show Mall, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

According to Metro Police, a group of juveniles got into an argument Tuesday evening and, when the group was about to get into a fight, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd.

A witness 8 News NOW spoke with said she saw two people with gunshot wounds. She said one of the victims was an elderly man.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

