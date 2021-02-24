Police: Arizona man faked kidnapping to avoid work

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
May 04 2021 05:30 pm

PHOENIX (KPNX/NBC News) — An Arizona man is accused of binding his own hands, gagging himself, and faking his own kidnapping to get out of work.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Soules, a resident of Coolidge, was found with his hands tied and a bandana in his mouth in Coolidge. 

Officers announced the kidnapping was staged after they say numerous rumors were spreading through the town.

Police say Soules told them two men hit him, put him in a car, then left him near the water tower. Investigators arrested him a week later. 

They say they found no evidence of an assault or kidnapping. They say he admitted to making the story up to get out of work.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3keTYdA

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com