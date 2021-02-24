Police: Arizona man faked kidnapping to avoid work

PHOENIX (KPNX/NBC News) — An Arizona man is accused of binding his own hands, gagging himself, and faking his own kidnapping to get out of work.

Police say 19-year-old Brandon Soules, a resident of Coolidge, was found with his hands tied and a bandana in his mouth in Coolidge.

Officers announced the kidnapping was staged after they say numerous rumors were spreading through the town.

Police say Soules told them two men hit him, put him in a car, then left him near the water tower. Investigators arrested him a week later.

They say they found no evidence of an assault or kidnapping. They say he admitted to making the story up to get out of work.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3keTYdA