Police: 63-vehicle pileup in Virginia results in injuries

Drivers and emergency personnel remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Va., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (Ivan Levy via AP)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A pileup involving more than 60 cars on a major interstate in Virginia on Sunday morning injured dozens of people, some critically, according to state police.

The accident happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County and for a time shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a statement.

The agency tweeted that there was fog and ice along a bridge when what was described as a chain-reaction wreck began.

12:30 UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes impacting east & west I64 in #York County. 35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported. Continue to folo @511statewideva for detour info. @YorkPoquosonSO @VaDOTHR pic.twitter.com/UFZ2oK3f2U — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

Sixty-three vehicles were involved, and 35 people were transported for treatment of injuries, Anaya said late Sunday morning. She said an unspecified number of those people had injuries considered critical. There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

Eastbound lanes eventually reopened, but westbound lanes remained closed hours after the crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

An investigation was ongoing, and motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

