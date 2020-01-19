Police: 2 officers shot in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police say two officers have been shot Sunday and the suspect is at large.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that officers were responding to an assault call near the base of Diamond Head when they encountered a male with a firearm, who then opened fire, striking two officers.

CNN reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Sunday authorities are responding to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“We are responding to an active shooter in Waikiki. That is what we are responding to. It is developing,” FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes told CNN.

In the area of Hibicus Dr. and connecting streets are closed down due to police investigation. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020

A home the suspected gunman was believed to be inside has been engulfed by flames.

The fire at the home has since spread to two neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

The Honolulu Fire Department was battling the blazes.

This story will be updated.

