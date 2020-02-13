Polar bear cub ventures out for first time at European zoo

VIENNA (Reuters/CBS News) — A four-month-old polar bear cub went on its first outdoor outing at Vienna’s Schoenbrunn Zoo on Thursday, with the animal park’s director calling it a “fantastic moment.”

The cub, whose gender is still unknown and which has yet to be named was accompanied by its mother Nora who, according to their keeper, “does an excellent job.”

The cub was born on Nov. 9, 2019, Vienna’s first birth of a polar bear in 12 years, according to local media which at the time added that the cub’s twin sibling did not survive the birth.

Visitors to Schoenbrunn Zoo are invited to come up with name proposals and “we will then chose the best one,” said keeper Alessa Esau.

