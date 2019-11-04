Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Pirates take 9 crew members from vessel near Benin

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — A Norwegian shipping company says that nine crew members have been abducted in the West African nation of Benin after a pirate attack.

The J.J. Ugland Companies said Monday that pirates had boarded the bulk vessel MV Bonita early Saturday while the ship was anchored near Cotonou.

The pirates managed to abduct nine crew members but did not take the Norwegian-flagged ship.

The Norwegian Shipowners’ Association identified the kidnapping victims as nationals of the Philippines.

The threat of piracy attacks remains high in the Gulf of Guinea, where the association says there are least 50 attempted attacks each year.

Local authorities said they were investigating whether the hostages were taken to nearby Nigeria.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com