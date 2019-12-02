Powerful typhoon nears Philippines, forcing evacuations

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

Residents evacuate their area in preparation for the coming of Typhoon Kammuri in Legazpi, Albay province, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Monday Dec. 2, 2109. The Philippines’ main island, including the national capital, Manila, is under a tropical cyclone warning for a typhoon forecast to hit Monday night into Tuesday. (AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon drew closer to the Philippines on Monday, forcing tens of thousands of villagers to flee to safety, knocking out power in entire provinces and prompting authorities to plan the closure of Manila’s international airport.

Typhoon Kammuri was forecast to slam into the country’s eastern coast Monday night to early Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 190 kph (118 mph), government forecasters said. In Albay, Sorsogon and Catanduanes provinces, where the typhoon is expected to blow ashore, pounding rain and wind started to rattle tin roofs and block visibility by nightfall.

The typhoon hits as the Philippines is hosting thousands of athletes from Southeast Asia for biennial regional games that opened on Saturday. Organizers said wind surfing competitions have been postponed and other events would be delayed if needed for safety but there was no plan to extend the 11-day games.

Officials warned of storm surges of up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet), prompting the early evacuations of nearly 90,000 villagers from coastal communities and low-lying areas prone to flash floods and landslides, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

“We’re aiming for zero casualties and we can attain that with pre-emptive evacuations,” said Ricardo Jalad, who heads the government’s disaster response agency.

The typhoon is expected to blow near the Manila metropolis at midday Tuesday, prompting officials to announce the planned closure of Manila’s airport from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dozens of flights were canceled or diverted and schools in affected provinces were closed.

The coast guard suspended sea travel in the northeastern region, stranding thousands of travelers, cargo ships and smaller watercraft.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago of more than 100 million people also lies in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common, making the Philippines one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.