Pentagon identifies 2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) — The Department of Defense released the identity on Sunday of two soldiers who were killed in a so-called insider attack in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province late Saturday when an Afghan dressed in an Afghan army uniform opened fire, the U.S. military said.

Both soldiers died Feb. 8 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. Six others were also wounded in the attack. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

Sgt. 1st Class* Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class* Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

* indicates posthumous promotion

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

An Afghan defense ministry official, who was not identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said the shooter was an Afghan soldier who had argued with the U.S. forces before opening fire. He was not a Taliban infiltrator, the official said.

In a statement, the U.S. military said “an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun. We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

