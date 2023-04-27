A peacock escaped the Bronx Zoo and ended up in a tree on April 26, 2023. (Credit: PIX11)

BRONX, N.Y. (WPIX) – A peacock escaped from New York’s Bronx Zoo on Wednesday night and bit a man before nestling in a tree to evade capture, according to police and witnesses.

Authorities responded to the incident in West Farms at around 8 p.m. police said. First responders could not catch the peacock before it safely perched itself high up on a tree branch above Krystal Community Gardens.

The beautiful blue and green bird, named Raul, was still in the tree as of Thursday morning.

“They come out all the time, and if you leave them alone, they will go back,” said West Farms resident George Rodriguez.

Several videos showed neighbors chasing the bird and trying to save it from oncoming traffic, but the peacock got away. The animal bit a man on the thigh when he tried to corral it near a fence, witnesses said. He was treated at the scene by EMS.

A spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo said the birds are free to roam the grounds and often roost in trees at night.

“We are concerned that the news media live trucks and cameras will prevent the peacock from being able to return to the zoo on its own,” the spokesperson said.