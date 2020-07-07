KSEE24 RESCAN /
Paying cash? Bring exact change due to coin shortage

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Signs posted at Lowe’s on Shaw Avenue in Clovis are telling customers paying cash to use exact change.

COVID-19 is interrupting the flow of coins and creating shortages.

Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that when businesses began shutting down in March, the flow of coins through the economy basically came to a halt.

Consumers haven’t been spending them and the U.S. Mint has been producing fewer of them. Powell said he believed the shortage would resolve itself as businesses reopen.

