This November election has been affectionately dubbed, the “Moolah Midterm.” As of now nearly four billion dollars has spent on political ads leading up to the November midterm, but with three months to go it will surpass 2018’s record of money spent in a non-presidential election.

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Amanda Renteria and Thomas Del Beccaro weigh in on the political ads being spent, the Newsom’s attacks ads and the one just released attacking him.