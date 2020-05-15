Breaking News
Official flag of US Space Force unveiled at White House

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — The official flag of the U.S. Space Force, the sixth branch of the armed forces, was unveiled Friday at the White House.

It’s the first new service flag in more than 72 years.

Senior leaders of the military presented it to President Donald Trump.

The flag’s colors, dark blue and white, represent outer space.

The north star above the delta wing, which symbolizes change and innovation, and the orbit represents American space capabilities.

After the flag presentation, the president signed the 2020 Armed Forces Day proclamation.

