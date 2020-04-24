NYC running out of pets to foster in new shortage amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York has seen various shortages created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The list ranges from hand sanitizers, toilet paper, bottled water and face masks.
Now add to that long list – pets.
In the New York City area, the epicenter of the disease, there is an unexpected rush to adopts cats and dogs resulting in pet shortages at shelters.
According to Sarah Brasky, the founder and executive director of Foster Dogs Inc., a New York-based nonprofit that helps dogs get out of shelters and into foster homes for their safety, demand for dogs is at an all time high.
“Shelter dogs are really winning in this entire coronavirus experience,” Brasky said, adding
that “it’s a strange phenomenon because there was always interest in fostering and rescue but now it is exploding.”
Foster Dogs Inc. has seen 17 times the amount of foster applications than in months prior according to their records.
“At this time last year, we had about 130, 140 people per month and now it’s about 3000, so these are numbers we’ve never seen before,” Brasky said.
Muddy Paws Rescue, another New York nonprofit, normally sees about 100 foster applications a month, but in March it’s received more than 1100, said Rachael Ziering, the organization’s executive director.
Muddy Paws reported shelters they work with are either all out of or almost out of cats and dogs after applications surged as much as 10-fold in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, despite the surge in applications animal health professionals and rescue groups are concerned they’ll soon see the opposite problem – a rise in surrendered pets as lockdown restrictions are eased and Americans return to work.
