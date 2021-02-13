NYC frontline heroes marry at Empire State Building

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Not all heroes wear capes, but they do occasionally wear veils.

New York City hospital worker Jorge Martinez and special education teacher Kristine Mariana of Glen Cove, New York were married in style with an all-expenses-paid ceremony and mini-celebration at the Empire State Building on Saturday afternoon. It also happens to be the spot Jorge popped the question three years ago before the COVID pandemic shelved their nuptial plans.

The couple was surprised just a few days prior to learn they were selected to tie the knot back at the exact place of their engagement. Mariana wore a dress from the legendary Kleinfelds bridal boutique and the couple exchanged David Yurman wedding bands while flower girls Oriana Acosta and Kaylee Acosta looked on.

Next up for the newlyweds – a luxury minimoon before returning to reality.

This year marks the 27th annual Empire State Building Valentine’s wedding.