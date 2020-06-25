NY valedictorian with perfect attendance since preschool earns $430K in scholarships

1  of  2
MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WXIN) — A high school graduate in New York has a lot to celebrate. Not only is she her class valedictorian, but she also has never missed a day of school in her entire academic career, according to the school.

Ashanti Palmer, of Mount Vernon, New York, has maintained perfect attendance since preschool.

That’s more than 4,600 days.

“Being named valedictorian feels good because it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years has paid off, and that effort is being celebrated in a big way,” Palmer said in a statement. “In terms of my perfect attendance, it wasn’t something that I sought out. I knew that showing up to school every day was important, because even missing one day can set you back. It wasn’t until 10th grade that I realized I hadn’t missed a day, and then I wanted to keep up the streak.”

Palmer has also been on the honor roll every semester since kindergarten.

“Ashanti’s achievements in the Mount Vernon schools have been nothing short of remarkable,” Dr. Kenneth R. Hamilton, Mount Vernon City School District superintendent, said in a statement. “We strive to ensure our students graduate from here college- and career-ready, and Ashanti is a testament to that goal.”

Palmer has received more than $430,000 in scholarships, and she plans to major in biomedical engineering in the fall at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

The 17-year-old says her mother and teachers were a big part of her successful school career. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

