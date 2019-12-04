Nunes suing ‘mother of fake news’ CNN for $435M

Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., questions Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire as he testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

RICHMOND, Virginia (KGPE) – Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against CNN, alleging that the cable news network published a “demonstrably false hit piece” against him.

The 47-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. It describes CNN as “the mother of fake news” and the “least trusted name.” It is seeking an amount of no less than $435,350,000 in damages.

Among the allegations, the lawsuit says CNN falsified a 2018 visit by Nunes to the Austrian capital of Vienna, that he met with Ukranian prosecutor Viktor Shokin to “discuss digging up dirt on Joe Biden,” and that he began communicating with Lev Parnas around the same time.

The lawsuit also cites a number of articles published online by CNN. It alleges that CNN’s actions were part of a plan to destroy Nunes’ personal and professional reputations, interfere with his duties on Capitol Hill, and to further the smear campaign against Nunes.

CNN declined CBS47’s request for comment.

