*NSYNC’s first song in more than two decades is now out.

The song is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming film “Trolls Band Together,” which is the third installment of the “Trolls” franchise.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC speak onstage the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on Sept. 12, 2023, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

Justin Timberlake voices Branch in the films and has music featured in the soundtracks. This time around, he brought some familiar faces to be included in the project.

On Thursday, Timberlake posted a throwback video montage to Instagram of himself alongside JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass during their early days within the band.

“Our first song together in 23 years comes out TOMORROW,” the caption read.

“Better Place” is definitely a feel-good song, which is a perfect way to kick off the weekend. The song is accompanied by a lyric video that features the trolls from the movie grooving along.

The song opens with whistling that is sure to stay in your head, and then Timberlake starts singing. Moments later, Chasez sings his part and you’re immediately taken back to the early 2000s.

The chorus, like the title, is full of good vibes.

“Just let me take you to a better place, I’m gonna make you kiss the sky tonight,” the group sings. “Yeah, if you let me show the way. I’m so excited to see you excited. I’ll take you to a better place, yoo-hoo. And, baby, you can love me on the way. We’re flyin’ up to outer space. I’m so excited to see you excited, yeah.”

Back in August sources told Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming song, but the band never officially made the confirmation. Then they reunited to present an award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, which ended up being to Taylor Swift.

The popstar was speechless but couldn’t help but ask what we all wanted to know – what are they up to?!

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now?” Swift asked in the middle of her acceptance speech. “They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

Days later the band revealed a teaser trailer for the song.

The last time the five guys dropped new music was “Girlfriend” from their 2001 album “Celebrity.” It was a single featuring Nelly released in early 2002.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC are honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The group has reunited in the past. In 2018, they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2013, they hit the stage together in honor of Timberlake receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

As for “Trolls Band Together” the movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 17.