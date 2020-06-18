North Macedonia: Former top prosecutor jailed for corruption

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A court in Northern Macedonia has jailed a former top anti-corruption prosecutor for seven years after she was found guilty of accepting bribes and luxury gifts as part of an extortion scheme.

Katica Janeva, 55, was found guilty Thursday and ordered to remain under house arrest pending an appeal. She has denied any wrongdoing.

High-level corruption cases have fueled years of political turmoil in Northern Macedonia and are cited as being a key obstacle to the country’s hopes of joining the European Union.

Another man arrested over the alleged extortion scheme, TV personality, recording artist and businessman Bojan Jovanovski, received a nine-year sentence.

Jovanovski was found guilty of using his influence with Janeva and providing her about 50,000 euros ($56,000) in bribes in exchange for more lenient treatment of a businessman at the center of a major corruption investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.