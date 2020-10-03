North Korea’s Kim wishes Trump recovery from coronavirus

FILE – In this June 30, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. Journalist Bob Woodward’s book “Rage,” includes new details about the president’s comments on Kim Jong Un, racial unrest and a mysterious new weapon that Trump says other world powers don’t know about. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of sympathy to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, wishing they would recover from COVID-19.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim expressed hope they will surely overcome the disease.

Kim and Trump once exchanged threats of total destruction and crude insults after North Korea in 2017 carried out a series of high-profile weapons tests aimed at acquiring an ability to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland.

But they stopped such rhetoric and instead developed personal relationships after Kim abruptly reached out to Trump in 2018 for talks on the fate of his advancing nuclear arsenal. Before their nuclear talks entered a stalemate, Trump said that he and Kim “fell in love.”

