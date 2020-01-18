Newly released texts tie Nunes aide closer to Ukraine plot

Ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., left, confers with Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, left, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, during a break in the testimony of top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released text messages show an associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney trying to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine was also working with an aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Text Messages Between Devin Nunes Aide and Lev Parnas Released by House Intelligence Committee by KSEE on Scribd

House Democrats released scores of new documents and photos Friday night as part of the evidence transmitted to the Senate for Trump’s impeachment trial, which is set to get underway early next week.

The materials were provided to the House by Lev Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who worked as a fixer for Rudy Giuliani.

