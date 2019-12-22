Newborn, toddler left in car while parents shopped

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WPXI/CNN Newsource) — “Would you ever leave your kids alone in the car by themselves?”

“No!”

Holiday shoppers were appalled when they discovered what happened at a shopping center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — especially those with children — like Jessica, whose son is one.

“It’s not safe,” she said. “I mean there’s temperature for instance. You don’t know whos around the neighborhood, someone could break-in.”

Police were called to the parking lot of IKEA around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

A customer called 911 after spotting two very young children all alone in a car.

The engine was off, the heat was off, the doors were locked.

It was 31 degrees.

Police and paramedics didn’t find out just how young the children were until their parents Alperi Tashmatova & Timur Babakhanov exited the store.

Inside the locked car was a newborn wearing a heavy winter coat, beside him was a 15-month-old wearing a coat.

The children’s father reportedly told police he went into the store first and the children’s mother was only in there a short time.

Both said they left the children alone for 15 minutes.

But police checked store security cameras and said that wasn’t true.

Police said the couple left the newborn less than a month old and a one-year-old in the car alone for 56 minutes.

“They could freeze,” Jessica said. “And a 1-year-old, they can’t take care of themselves or cover-up.”

