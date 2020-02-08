New York Times: First American dies from coronavirus in China

WUHAN, China (KLAS) — The New York Times has reported what they say appears to be the first death of a U.S. citizen due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The American lived in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

According to the Times, the United States Embassy in Beijing said it was a 60-year-old. Few details are known.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” the embassy told the Times. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment.”

