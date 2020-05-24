New safety measures for Memorial Day ceremonies in Washington amid virus

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Even at the time of great uncertainty, there are still efforts underway this Memorial Day weekend to honor those Americans who lost their lives serving their country, though this Memorial Day weekend will be very different than in the years past.

With officials wary of having large crowds at memorials because of the coronavirus, many ceremonies are going online.

The annual observance at the Arlington National Cemetery will be live-streamed and closed to the public, though on Thursday about 1,000 soldiers from the Third Infantry Regiment, known as the “Old Guard,” were allowed to continue the tradition of placing small American flags near each headstone, more than 240,000 in all.

The cemetery only allowing family members visiting their loved ones’ grave sites this weekend and everyone will be required to wear face masks.

Hoping to avoid big gatherings at monuments around the capital, the National Park Service also planning to broadcast replaying online.

“It wasn’t the question of are we going to do something or we are not going to do something,” said Michael Litterst with the park service. “It was a matter of how we can still honor these men and women while at the same time protecting our visitors and folks who want to come out.”

Meanwhile, the National Memorial Day Concert will not have an audience on hand this year – it will just be a virtual one.

While Americans may not be paying their respects in person, this Memorial Day weekend will not go by without Americans in various ways honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

