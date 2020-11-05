Nevada’s largest county still has roughly 65K votes to count

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 03: Workers process polling place equipment and materials at the Clark County Election Department after polls closed on November 3, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their vote for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While it’s not yet clear when Nevada vote count totals will be high enough to award the state’s six electoral votes to President Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden, it’s possible that could happen as early as Thursday.

However, the state’s largest county still has some 65,000 votes to count.

Election officials in Clark County, roughly 75% of the state’s population, said they expect to report 50,000 additional votes on Friday morning. After that, Clark County election officials say they will have roughly 13,000 ballots left to count.

It’s possible more votes could be received in the days to follow. The last day votes can be reported to the state is Nov. 12.

Earlier in the day, the state released some new results, some of which were from Clark County, that show Biden holding a slim lead of 11,500 votes with 88% of the estimated vote reported.

According to Electoral College totals from the Associated Press, a win in Nevada allows the former vice president to hit the 270 threshold and win the race.

Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County, claiming voter fraud. They allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people that are not proper voters. In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley,” said Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General. “We believe there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also certain there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted who have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

The Trump campaign signaled the possibility of legal action in the state while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“We will literally be going through every single ballot,” Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said of Nevada.

So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2.

Still to count:

Mail ballots received on Election Day

Mail ballots that will be received over the next week

Provisional ballots

It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding statewide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

