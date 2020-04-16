Navy identifies sailor who died from COVID-19

PEARL HARBOR (KSEE/KGPE) — The U.S. Navy identified on Thursday the sailor on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died from COVID-19.

Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, of Fort Smith, Arkansas died from COVID-19 April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Thacker tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30.

He was removed from the ship and placed in isolation on Naval Base Guam.

On April 9, Thacker was found unresponsive during a daily medical check and transferred to Naval Base Guam via ambulance where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit, the Navy said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Our number one priority continues to be the health and well-being of all members of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and we remain steadfast in our resolve against the spread of this virus.”

Thacker’s spouse, who is an active duty member stationed in San Diego, was flown via Navy Air Logistics Office (NALO) flight to Guam.

At the time of his death, Thacker’s spouse was by his side.

