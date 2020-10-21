NASA to announce ‘exciting new discovery’ about the Moon on Monday

NASA says it will announce “an exciting new discovery about the Moon” on Monday.

The announcement will come from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) at a media teleconference at 9 a.m. PT Monday

“This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration,” NASA said in a press release.” Under NASA’s Artemis program, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap – human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system.”

We will livestream the news conference on YourCentralValley.com.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.