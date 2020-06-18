Live Now
Fresno Unified talks reopening plan

NAS Lemoore-based F/A-18F Super Hornet crashes in Philippine Sea, crew reported safe

An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 17, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

PHILIPPINE SEA (KSEE/KGPE) — A Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to a NAS Lemoore-based air wing crashed Thursday in the Philippine Sea, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.

The pilot and weapons officer were assigned to Carrier Air Wing 11 aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt and was conducting routine pilot proficiency training at the time of the crash.

The two aviators aboard the aircraft safely ejected and were quickly recovered, the Navy said. Both aviators were assessed by the medical team aboard the carrier and are in good condition.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The Roosevelt returned to the sea at the beginning of June after spending more than two months in Guam battling a COVID-19 outbreak that infected more than 1,200 crew members and resulted in one death, according to U.S. Naval Institute News.

