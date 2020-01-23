Six shot, one dead, in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

SEATTLE (KCPQ) – One person is dead and five others are in the hospital after a shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting took place around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Officers arrived to find all six victims in a one-block radius. The incident is not considered an active shooter situation.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the victims are:

a 55-year-old female in a critical condition

a nine-year-old male in a serious condition

a 35-year-old male in a stable condition

a 21-year-old male in a stable condition

a 34-year-old male in a stable condition

Authorities say the suspect has fled and a search is on to track them down. First responders are asking people to stay away from the area.

No other information was immediately available.

