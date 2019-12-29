Multiple people stabbed near Rabbi’s home in New York

MONSEY, New York (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple people have been stabbed in an attack in a home in Rockland County, New York on Saturday night.

Witnesses told police a man entered the home during a Hanukkah celebration and attacked the people who were gathered.

At least five people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Authorities say they are not ruling out the incident as a hate crime.

It comes amid a rash of Anti-Semitic incidents in New York this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

