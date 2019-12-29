Multiple people stabbed near Rabbi’s home in New York

MONSEY, New York (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple people have been stabbed in an attack in a home in Rockland County, New York on Saturday night.

Witnesses told police a man entered the home during a Hanukkah celebration and attacked the people who were gathered.

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) December 29, 2019

At least five people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Authorities say they are not ruling out the incident as a hate crime.

It comes amid a rash of Anti-Semitic incidents in New York this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

