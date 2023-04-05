TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/Tampa Hoy) – Renowned movie and soap opera actor Andrés García passed away at the age of 81 on Tuesday after battling several health conditions in the past months.

Officials sources say García was suffering from hepatic cirrhosis and on Saturday his wife, Margarita Portillo, published a video on YouTube on the actor’s channel where she said García’s health had deteriorated once again, this time due to him having low hemoglobin. The deterioration prompted the need for a blood transfusion.

The renowned actor of Dominican descent was born on May 24, 1941, but he moved to México at a young age to ultimately make the city of Acapulco his hometown.

During García’s 48 years working as an actor, he participated in more than 100 TV shows such as “Las Gemelas”, “El Privilegio de Amar”, and “Mujeres Engañadas,” among others.

He is survived by his wife Margarita Portillo, his daughter Andrea, and sons Andrés and Leonardo.