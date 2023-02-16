Canva
Most popular boy names in the ’00s in California
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 00s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in California from 2000 to 2009.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
Canva
#50. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,433
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,839 (#87 most common name, -48.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,437
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#49. Sebastian
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 11,649
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,973 (#10 most common name, +62.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #80
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 53,755
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#48. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,104
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,157 (#73 most common name, -40.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 106,624
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#47. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,278
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,097 (#23 most common name, +23.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 110,360
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#46. Alejandro
Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,638
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,017 (#84 most common name, -52.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #101
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 42,907
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#45. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 12,854
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,875 (#131 most common name, -69.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 69,716
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#44. Miguel
Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,334
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,646 (#76 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #95
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 45,921
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock
#43. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,555
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,240 (#62 most common name, -39.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 160,966
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#42. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,941
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,515 (#57 most common name, -38.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 88,538
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
#41. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 13,964
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,612 (#25 most common name, +4.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 86,927
Canva
#40. Isaiah
Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,193
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,030 (#37 most common name, -15.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 92,745
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#39. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,270
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,172 (#9 most common name, +34.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #74
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 60,324
morrowlight // Shutterstock
#38. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,333
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,625 (#94 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 165,548
Canva
#37. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,414
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,253 (#28 most common name, -1.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 163,127
Canva
#36. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,430
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,603 (#16 most common name, +22.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 137,246
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#35. Bryan
Bryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,726
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,913 (#106 most common name, -66.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,801
Canva
#34. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 14,862
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,933 (#38 most common name, -19.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 138,500
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#33. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,390
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,233 (#29 most common name, -7.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,328
Canva
#32. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,682
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,664 (#92 most common name, -63.9% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 122,962
Canva
#31. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 15,694
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,441 (#1 most common name, +62.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 143,446
Canva
#30. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,187
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,189 (#22 most common name, -6.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 140,093
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#29. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 16,569
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,262 (#61 most common name, -50.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 62,987
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#28. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,033
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,457 (#19 most common name, -3.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 90,705
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#27. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 17,975
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,084 (#36 most common name, -32.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 119,797
Canva
#26. Diego
Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning “supplanter”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,552
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,655 (#44 most common name, -48.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #77
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 55,867
Canva
#25. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,831
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,009 (#53 most common name, -52.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 177,582
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#24. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,850
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,714 (#20 most common name, -16.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 66,022
Canva
#23. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 18,862
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,436 (#48 most common name, -50.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #72
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 61,152
Canva
#22. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,862
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,190 (#50 most common name, -53.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 74,174
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#21. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 19,922
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,603 (#56 most common name, -56.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 75,688
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#20. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,088
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,183 (#40 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,384
Canva
#19. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,376
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,950 (#43 most common name, -53.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 111,009
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#18. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 21,800
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,562 (#46 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 142,964
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#17. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,049
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,287 (#13 most common name, -17.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 134,810
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#16. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,110
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,558 (#35 most common name, -43.2% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 173,208
Canva
#15. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 22,636
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 23,881 (#4 most common name, +5.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 201,795
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#14. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,826
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,662 (#6 most common name, -8.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 178,788
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#13. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 24,938
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,787 (#24 most common name, -40.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 194,793
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#12. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 26,036
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,785 (#32 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 144,787
Canva
#11. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,275
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,925 (#31 most common name, -50.8% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,321
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 28,471
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,669 (#5 most common name, -20.4% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 221,556
Canva
#9. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 29,001
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,952 (#14 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 250,610
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#8. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,779
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,286 (#27 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 231,972
Canva
#7. Angel
Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 30,997
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 16,559 (#18 most common name, -46.6% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 94,142
Canva
#6. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,434
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, -58.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 115,560
Canva
#5. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 31,532
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,875 (#11 most common name, -40.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 179,935
marina shin // Shutterstock
#4. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,297
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,280 (#17 most common name, -46.5% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 202,485
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#3. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 32,434
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 25,381 (#2 most common name, -21.7% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 273,911
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#2. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 37,219
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,700 (#8 most common name, -47.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 191,874
Shutterstock
#1. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
California
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 39,603
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,505 (#3 most common name, -38.1% compared to the 2000s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 2000 to 2009: 203,785