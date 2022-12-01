A newborn baby boy wrapped in scarf, lying in bed. (Getty)

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in California in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 763

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#49. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 797

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#48. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 819

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#47. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 826

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,971

#46. Josiah

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 828

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

#45. Gael

Gael is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “blessed and generous”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 841

National

– Rank: #109

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,492

#44. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 846

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#43. Damian

Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning “to tame”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 871

National

– Rank: #113

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,275

#42. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 873

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#41. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 884

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

#40. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 885

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#38. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 893

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#38. Isaiah (tie)

Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is salvation”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 893

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,673

#37. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 903

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#36. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 922

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,818

#35. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 925

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#34. Leonardo

Leonardo is a name of Italian origin meaning “lion brave”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 943

National

– Rank: #87

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,081

#33. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 992

National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,401

#32. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 999

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

#31. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,002

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

#30. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,021

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#29. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,039

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741

#27. Dylan (tie)

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,045

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,718

#27. Angel (tie)

Angel is a name of Greek origin meaning “messenger of God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,045

National

– Rank: #67

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#26. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,056

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305

#25. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,060

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843

#24. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,063

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,113

#23. Leo

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,076

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

#22. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,078

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#21. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,089

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#20. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,091

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887

#19. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,117

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,157

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#17. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,173

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

#16. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,216

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#15. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,234

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#14. Santiago

Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning “Saint James”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,250

National

– Rank: #63

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,043

#13. Ezekiel

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,270

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

#12. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,367

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#11. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,411

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

#10. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,424

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

#9. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,483

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#8. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,498

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#7. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,523

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#6. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,607

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#5. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,720

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

#4. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,042

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

#3. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,108

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,469

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

#1. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

California

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,591

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739