Minneapolis police: 4 dead, including 2 children, in ‘domestic-related incident’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four people are dead following what Minneapolis police call a “domestic-related incident.”

Police spokesman John Elder says officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday morning and found two children shot outside a home. Officers were able to get the victims into the squad cars, but they were later pronounced dead.

Elder says police on the scene heard gunfire coming from inside a house and set up a perimeter, believing it to be a hostage situation.

After hours of unsuccessful attempts to contact people inside the residence, Elder says a robot was sent in and found the bodies of two adults, a male and female.

The identifies of the victims have not yet been released. Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

