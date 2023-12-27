GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A North Carolina minister was escorted from a movie theater after a reported seating dispute.

On Tuesday, Bishop William J. Barber II — the minister of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Goldsboro, a social activist, and the former chair of the North Carolina NAACP — visited the AMC Fire Tower 12 theater in Greenville with his 90-year-old mother to see “The Color Purple.”

Barber explained to Nexstar’s WNCT that he isn’t able to sit in chairs that require him to be close to the floor due to a bad hip.

“I have a disability myself. I have serious Ankylosing,” Barber said Tuesday. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that can cause some spinal bones to fuse over time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In addition to using two canes to walk, Barber carries a chair with him that’s easier for him to use. He told WNCT he had never been anywhere that did not allow him to use his own chair.

“So whether I’m on Broadway, the White House, the State House, United States Congress, they always let me bring this chair. Never been a problem. In fact, other movie theaters, never been a problem,” said Barber.

That changed on Tuesday, when management at the movie theater told Barber he would not be allowed to use his chair in the marked handicapped section of the theater.

Management then had two Greenville police officers come to the location, and Barber was escorted from the building.

Raw interview: Rev. William Barber II talks about the incident at Greenville movie theater (Shannon Baker, WNCT video)

According to Barber, there were no signs or rules posted by the theater that suggested he would be prohibited from using his chair.

WNCT reached out to AMC’s corporate communications and public relations office for a comment. As of Wednesday, they have not received a response.

The Greenville Police Department issued a statement Wednesday morning about the situation.

“On Tuesday, December 26th, 2023, at approximately 3:20 pm, the Greenville Police Department received a call for trespassing at AMC Firetower 12, located at 1685 East Firetower Road. The caller stated that a customer was arguing with employees, and they wished to have them removed from the business. Two supervisors were dispatched to the call. When the first supervisor arrived, he spoke with the caller and at the request of the business, made contact with the customer, Bishop William J. Barber II. After a brief conversation, Bishop Barber agreed to leave the theater voluntarily. When the second supervisor arrived, Bishop Barber was outside. The call for service was resolved without incident. No charges were filed.”