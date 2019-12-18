Mindful drinking? More Americans seek an alcohol-free social life

NEW YORK (CBS News) — You may have heard of Dry January or Sober September, but there is a new-year-old movement of Americans who are reducing their consumption of alcohol or cutting it out entirely.

Some people are recovering from alcohol addiction, but many are just abstaining from alcohol in pursuit of a healthier, cleaner lifestyle.

It’s called Mindful Drinking or Sober Curious.

23-year-old Mikaela Berry is one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who identify as sober curious — drinking less or not at all.

“It’s really hard to be, like, in your early twenties and, you know, doing things that doesn’t revolve around drinking,” Berry said.

Lorelei Bandrovschi, the founder of Listen Bar in New York City, said there’s this kind of blind spot in culture where a lot of our social life, and a lot of our nightlife — is exclusively built around alcohol.

That’s why Bandrovschi created Listen Bar, a pop-up booze-free bar and social space for clear-headed connections.

Big brands like Budweiser and Heineken now sell zero-alcohol beers.

The non-alcoholic beer industry is expected to grow to over 25 billion dollars by 2024 and there’s also a slew of alcohol-free spirits saturating the market.

“I think now it comes from a place of // people being very considerate with their choices,” Bandrovschi said.

The movement is also helping those in recovery.

MJ Gottlieb created the app Loosid to connect recovering addicts and the sober curious.

When I was getting sober, it was diners and coffee shops, right? That was it, now, to be able to show, sober dating, sober events, sober travel, sober groups,” Gottlieb said.

Loosid user Philip O’Hara at Getaway in Brooklyn was spotted at one of the first brick and mortar sober-bars in the country.

O’Hara has been in recovery for over three years and says an app like this provides a space to socialize safely.

“You have a platform for people to be connected with other sober people and then the sober curious movement gets brought into it, right? And it turns out you like going to the sober bar,” O’Hara said. “You have more fun. You make more connections. And then you decide on your own that, like, “I actually have more fun without alcohol.”

A new study found abstaining from alcohol could actually boost mental health and well-being.

For those of you that do choose to drink, the CDC dietary guidelines for alcohol consumption are one drink a day for women and two a day for men.

In the past few years, there has been a rising interest in the sober community. On Instagram, there are over 1.2 million posts with the hashtag #soberlife.

