Military: 5 indigenous killed, 6 hurt in Colombia massacre

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Five members of an indigenous guard in Colombia have been killed in what is being described as a massacre by a dissident guerrilla front.

Colombia’s military says the attack happened Tuesday and also left six people injured near Tacueyo, about 43 miles (73 kilometers) from Cali.

Authorities say the massacre appears to be in retaliation for the capture of three members of a residual front of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

President Iván Duque condemned the massacre and ordered the military to the attack site.

Dozens of indigenous Colombians have been killed in recent years alongside social leaders in the aftermath of the 2016 peace accord.

The leaders are being targeted by illegal armed groups seeking to exert their control over former rebel territory and lucrative drug routes.

