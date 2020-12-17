Microsoft breached in suspected Russian hack using SolarWinds

U.S. & World

by: Joseph Menn and Reuters

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Oct. 19,2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — Microsoft was hacked as part of the suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.

As with networking management software by SolarWinds, Microsoft’s own products were then used to further the attacks on others, the people said.

It was not immediately clear how many Microsoft users were affected by the tainted products. The Department of Homeland Security, which said earlier Thursday that the hackers used multiple methods of entry, is continuing to investigate.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

