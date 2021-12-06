Michigan poison control warns about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center has issued a warning about possible cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana.

The center said it’s a potentially emerging public health threat.

The center said outside of Michigan, several patients have been treated in out-of-state hospital emergency rooms for opioid exposure and overdose after they claimed to have only smoked marijuana.

A sample of the laced marijuana was also found in Connecticut.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said since June 1, there have been eight suspected cases of fentanyl-laced marijuana in Michigan, though there have not been any laboratory-confirmed cases in the state.

The suspected cases were identified in a review by probable opioid overdose Emergency Medical Services responses. To date, there have not been any reported deaths among the suspected cases.

The symptoms related to opioid abuse include:

• Confusion

• Drowsiness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Anxiety

• Vomiting

• Pinpoint pupils

• Respiratory depression (i.e. slowed breathing)

• Respiratory arrest

• Low blood pressure and low heart rate

• Shock

• Death

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center suggests that people should only purchase marijuana from licensed vendors.

For more information click here.