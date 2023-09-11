LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A representative from MGM Resorts International confirmed Monday that a “cybersecurity issue” was affecting some of the systems for the company.

Officials say MGM is working with law enforcement to protect its systems. Specific systems were shut down to protect the company’s data, officials say.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” a statement from MGM Resorts International said Monday.

At midday on Monday, the websites for all MGM Resorts International locations were offline. For those needing to contact the locations, a website with phone numbers for each resort is available.

Some slot machines were non-functional at MGM Resorts property Aria at midday on Monday. However, it is not confirmed that the outage was related to the cybersecurity issue the company had reported.

Some slot machines were non-functional at Aria in Las Vegas at midday on Monday, although the outage was not confirmed as related to Monday’s reported cybersecurity issue. (KLAS)

The investigation into the issue is ongoing, officials said. MGM Resorts Internation manages several Las Vegas properties, including Aria, Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas,

Delano Las Vegas, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand Las Vegas, New York-New York, Park MGM, and Vdara.