Breaking News
Police: 10 people shot, 4 dead in a southeast Fresno ‘mass casualty’ shooting

Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

U.S. & World

by: CLAUDIA TORRENS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK (AP) —

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com