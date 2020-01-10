Meet NASA’s new astronauts from the Artemis program

HOUSTON (CNN Newsouce) — New year, a new crew of astronauts for NASA!

The space agency announced 11 new astronauts who graduated at its Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday.

This is the first class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program.

They completed more than two years of basic training before graduation.

Now they will be eligible for assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon, and even missions to Mars.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.