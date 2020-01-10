Live Now
Newsom unveils California state budget, could expand benefits

Meet NASA’s new astronauts from the Artemis program

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN Newsouce) — New year, a new crew of astronauts for NASA!

The space agency announced 11 new astronauts who graduated at its Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday.

This is the first class of astronaut candidates to graduate under the Artemis program.

They completed more than two years of basic training before graduation.

Now they will be eligible for assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon, and even missions to Mars.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com