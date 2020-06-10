Medical company making testing swabs dumps products after Trump visit

GUILFORD, Maine (CNN Newsource) — The company tapped to make COVID-19 testing swabs says they threw away all of the swabs they made during President Donald Trump’s visit there last week.

Puritan Medical Products in Guilford, Maine welcomed the president on Friday to show him how they make their swabs.

Trump didn’t wear a mask during his visit.

But the company says — even before this visit — they decided they’d have to throw away anything they made because of the number of people who’d be there.

Tuesday, the company said they made swabs on just a few machines and only for a 15-minute demonstration.

They didn’t say how many swabs they ended up having to throw out, only that they moved Friday’s production schedule to the weekend so there wasn’t any production loss.

The company also says they sterilized the facility after Trump’s visit.

Puritan was compelled to make swabs back in April under the Defense Production Act.

