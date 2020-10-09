McDonald’s worker pays for family’s meal when mom forgets wallet; mom raises over $40K for him in return

U.S. & World

by: fox8webcentral and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WAYNESVILLE, Pa. (WJW) — A photo of a McDonald’s employee from Pennsylvania is going viral after his amazing act of kindness for a mother and her children.

Brittany Reed posted about the encounter on Facebook.

In her post, Reed said she was leaving a football practice with her three children, and her 4-year-old began crying while they were getting in the van. Her 7-year-old daughter then started crying because “I told her we were having red potatoes as a side for dinner and clearly she wasn’t a fan.”

So Reed decided to go to McDonald’s instead.

When she pulled up to the drive-thru window to pay, all three kids were crying and she realized she left her purse at home.

“I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say “hun I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight’,” Reed posted.

She said he took out his wallet without hesitation and swiped his card before she could do anything.

“I was like wait no hun it’s ok I will come back through, then he replies ‘no it’s totally fine, my pleasure’,” she wrote.

She ended up taking him cash, but she still wanted the world to hear what he did.

Reed found out that Wyatt had been working to save up money to buy a car. She created a GoFundMe account that has since raised over $40,000.

