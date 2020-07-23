Mayor of Portland, Oregon, gets tear gassed by federal agents at a protest against their presence

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Invoking President Trump’s executive order streamlining environmental reviews of projects critical to U.S. security, federal land managers have launched an expedited permitting process for the first U.S. vanadium mine at a high-desert site in Nevada.

The rare metal has been used as an alloy to strengthen steel, aluminum and titanium in the construction, auto, aerospace and computer industries but must currently be imported — primarily from Austria, Canada and Russia.