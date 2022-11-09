ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Mayor of Melville is dead following a crash on U.S. 190 near Port Barre, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP).

Velma D. Hendrix, 84, has died as a result of the crash, according to the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

LSP said that the two-vehicle crash occurred on Election Day just before 2 p.m. on U.S. 190 and La. 741 near Port Barre.

According to LSP, a 2015 Ram 2500 pickup driven by Michael Cook, of Columbia, La., was traveling south on LA 741. At the same time, a 2008 Acura RDX was traveling west on U.S. 190. LSP said that Cook failed to yield as he tried to cross over both westbound lanes of U.S. 190 and hit the passenger side of the Acura.

LSP also said that Hendrix was the rear left-seat passenger of the Acura.

The driver of the Acura and an additional three passengers all suffered moderate to critical injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Cook was not injured according to LSP and had no signs of impairment.

LSP said that Cook was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and no seat belt.

Velma Hendrix

Hendrix was running for re-election in today’s election, against challengers Sheila “Sam” Londerno and Caretta Robertson. She was first elected mayor in 2018.

This crash remains under investigation.